LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of Lincoln College is asking for patience after learning about racist social media posts against students.

David Gerlach was notified of the posts more than a week ago. Some were violent.

The racism was not only online. People have also shouted things at students. Some have driven around campus with a confederate flag.

Gerlach is asking the community of Lincoln not to attack the students. More than half of the student body is comprised of people of color.