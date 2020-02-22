College of Nursing honors faculty with award

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lakeview College of Nursing honored one of its faculty members with an award.

Cynthia Lammert, of Champaign, received the Flame Award at the College’s recent White Coat Ceremony. Lammert has been an instructor at Lakeview since 2015.

“She has been a shining example of providing excellence in the healthcare field through nursing education and her accomplishments are an inspiration to her colleagues and a credit to the profession of nursing. Professor Lammert truly does embody the spirit of the Flame Award,” says Lanette Stuckey, who is the Dean of Lakeview’s nursing program.

The award was named for one element of Lakeview’s logo. “Our logo is an evolution of three symbolic components, one of them being the flame,” explained Stuckey. “The flame honors Florence Nightingale’s passion for excellence in the healthcare field and that we may model ourselves after her efforts.”

“It was a wonderful surprise. I had no idea that I was being considered for the honor,” Lammert said.

She earned her associate’ degree in nursing from Parkland College and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from the University of Illinois – Chicago.

Over the years, Lammert has provided professional nursing care at Carle, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, and Mercy Hospital.

She continues to be in professional part-time practice at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and as a substitute school nurse in the Champaign School District.

Lammert has also instructed at Parkland College in the nursing lab and within the LPN program.