College hosts Virtual Summer College for youth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lake Land College plans to offer college programs to children this summer. They will hold virtual courses because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

The summer courses will be offered via Zoom and Facebook live. The school will offer a variety of programs, like art, painting, music lessons, and photography.

The Director of the school’s Business and Industry Program explained why they’re thinking outside the box this year.

“Wih the pandemic happening, we had to stop and rethink what we were doing, because you know, learning doesn’t stop and we truly believe in giving everyone an opportunity at all times. So we had to rethink the way we were offering classes and I think we’ve done a really great job and were excited to be able to give children the opportunities that we are going to be able to give them this summer,” said Bonnie Moore.

All courses run from July to August. Children entering Kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome to participate.

You can learn more details about courses and registration here.