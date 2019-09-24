College hosting Campus Visit Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Those considering applying to college, restarting an abandoned education or looking for a new career are invited to Lincoln Land Community College for its Campus Visit Day next month.

Prospective students can learn about how to enroll, pay for college, take a tour of classrooms, student services and the library, as well as talk to LLCC reps, take a short career assessment, apply for admission and get assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Campus Visit Day

Lincoln Land Community College

5250 Shepherd Road, Springfield

October 14

10 – Noon

5 – 7 pm

The event is free, but registration is recommended. For more information, click here.