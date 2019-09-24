Breaking News
College hosting Campus Visit Day

News

by: Lincoln Land Community College

Posted: / Updated:
lincoln land community college llcc_1492030310222.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Those considering applying to college, restarting an abandoned education or looking for a new career are invited to Lincoln Land Community College for its Campus Visit Day next month.

Prospective students can learn about how to enroll, pay for college, take a tour of classrooms, student services and the library, as well as talk to LLCC reps, take a short career assessment, apply for admission and get assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Campus Visit Day
Lincoln Land Community College
5250 Shepherd Road, Springfield
October 14
10 – Noon
5 – 7 pm

The event is free, but registration is recommended. For more information, click here.

