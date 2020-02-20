College considers tuition freeze

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Parkland College is considering a tuition freeze for the upcoming academic year. It will be recommended and then voted on at the Board of Trustees meeting. If this recommendation is approved, students will pay the same for tuition for the upcoming academic school year as they paid for the 2019-2020 school year.

The spokesperson for the college says they hope this will make the school an accessible and more affordable option for students. They will reevaluate rates again next year. The school says they want to remain competive, so they will look at how much their tuition is compared to other community colleges next year. Then the college will make a decision about tuition for the following academic year using that information.