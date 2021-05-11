College appoints new vice president for academic services

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees has appointed Ikemefuna “Ike” Nwosu as the vice president for academic services on Monday’s board of trustees meeting. His appointment includes one year of mentorship beginning July 1. He will assume the vice presidency on July 1, 2022, when the current Vice President for Academic Services Jon Althaus retires.

In this new role, Nwosu will administer and supervise all academic operations of the college, including strategic planning, development, administration, supervision and evaluation for academic programs and personnel.

Nwosu began his career at Lake Land College in 2006 as a biological sciences instructor, transitioning to Math and Science Division Chair in 2015. He also currently serves as a member of the Academic Services Leadership Team (ASLT).

“Ike’s experience and vision will be exceptionally valuable to his new role,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. “I am confident that his direction and insight will be great assets to Lake Land College and the role of vice president for academic services.”

Nwosu earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Zambia and attended Lake Land College to complete general coursework. He earned a master’s degree in biological sciences from Eastern Illinois University and is currently completing a doctorate of education in community college leadership at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan.