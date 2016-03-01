College affordability is hot election topic

NATIONAL — Most high school seniors are looking forward to going to college, but many struggle with how to pay for it. College affordability is just one of many topics this election.

“We have to make college more affordable for every American.”

President Obama and Emily Tisckes share the same concern. How will she pay for college?

“At first, I was like, ‘Oh, there’s no way I’m going to be able to go to an actual university.'”

When applying for financial aid and other assistance, Tisckes was on her own like many others.

“My dad has two kids and he has other stuff to worry about so school was more my thing to deal with.”

Many students say they were not aware of the options available to them when paying for college. Many were pleased, but some say there are a few things Illinois needs to work on.

“Our state definitely is not in the best place with schooling, but that’s kind of a nationwide thing. College is the highest it’s ever been.”

Some Republicans believe it should cost a lot less.

“Empower our universities and community colleges to reduce their administrative costs, work rules, pension liabilities and unfunded mandates and then offer additional financial support.”

Many are considering leaving the state because of the increase in tuition.

“For many, it’s cheaper to go private. It’s not even out-of-state and that’s what’s scary because the more we have students leaving the state of Illinois, the more expensive tuition will be.”

Senator Scott Bennett (D) says, by adding more opportunities to gain college credit while in high school could help more students stay.

“Duel enrollment. The idea you can out of high school with maybe a year or two of college credit under your belt. That’s huge and it’s all run though our community colleges.”

For Tisckes, she’ll be off to college in the fall and hopes others like her can find assistance to further their educations.

Lawmakers in Springfield plan to veto Governor Rauner’s cuts to MAP Grant funding Wednesday.