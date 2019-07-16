Collapsing building causing safety hazard

CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Large chunks of an abandoned building are crumbling to the ground and the city says they need to do something about it soon.

It’s near the corner of West Main and South Central. It’s more than 100 years old and, this weekend, the roof caved in.

The building was privately owned until it was abandoned. Last year the city bought it, so now it’s their responsibility. It was owned by a furniture store but it’s been vacant for more than 10 years.

When the city bought it they put it up for sale with the hope someone would renovate it. There was a potential buyer, but they backed out. Since then, nobody has shown interest in it.

Police are warning people not to walk through the building. The city put caution tape and no trespassing signs around the perimeter. So far, nobody has been hurt but the mayor says they need to make sure that doesn’t happen in the future.

Mayor Nic Groothuis says, “We’ve had reports of squatters being in there. I wouldn’t want to go in there with the building being in the condition it’s in. We’ve had reports of kids playing in the alley.”

A plastic orange fence was put up around it on Monday to block people from going near it. The mayor says the city will most likely tear it down soon.