MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Coles County woman doesn’t need her sense of sight to paint a picture of hope for the holidays.

For 12 years Gina Spears has lent a hand to the Mattoon Salvation Army accepting donations in front of stores. She leaves an impression on everyone she meets and it’s one that you can’t forget.

“When donors drop something in this kettle, somebody out there is going to have a merry Christmas,” Spears said. “I just decided I want to give this a try. So I went and filled it out and they called me and told me I was approved to start ringing.”

Spears averages 3-4 volunteer days per week, on 4-8 hour shifts. Salvation Army worker Stephen D’Lacy said Spears’ constant commitment to helping others is a blessing.

“She has an opportunity, and a unique one to inspire everyone who encounters her because the reality is she and her family they’re able to inspire others to be able to demonstrate that not only can we contribute and that everyone can contribute, but everyone can give,” D’Lacy said.

Spears said her motivation to continue doing good for the community is driven by faith– and not by sight.

“I control the disability, the disability doesn’t control me,” Spears said. “The only thing that I can’t do that you can do is drive. But I’m always offering to give you a ride anyway.”

Spears said Dec. 23rd will be the last day to catch her outside bell ringing until the next holiday season.