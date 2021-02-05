Coles County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to pay attention to signs at intersection

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to pay close attention to changes at one intersection.

Signs were placed at the intersection of Lerna and Old State roads. The signs tell drivers there is a speed limit change in the area.

They said this particular intersection has been the site of many accidents over the years.

“This speed change will hopefully allow drivers more reaction time to prevent accidents,” said sheriff’s office officials. “Drivers are still required to make a complete stop and check for any traffic before turning of Old State Road onto Lerna Road.”