Coles County Sheriff’s Department: Woman dies after car crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Coles County Sheriff’s Department said a Mattoon woman is dead after a crash.

In a news release, officers said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Paradise Road, near 400 East. They stated 58-year-old Tina Stevens was driving her vehicle westbound on Paradise Road when it went off the road and hit a utility pole.

First responders had to get Stevens out of the vehicle because she was trapped. Afterwards, she was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Officers are still investigating this crash.