MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois airport got a national honor this week.

The Coles County Memorial Airport won the 2023 Frank G. Brewer Memorial Aerospace Award. Civil Air Patrol Colonel Rickey L. Oeth nominated the airport. The award is one of the highest to be given by a CAP to those who have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of youth through aerospace activities.

Since 1966, the airport has given around 2,000 CAP Cadets the chance to learn how to fly various aircrafts. This was made possible through a partnership with the CAP’s Johnson Flight Academy. On behalf of the airport, Manager Andrew Fearn accepted the award at the National Civil Air Patrol Conference in Washington.