COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A home in rural Coles County was damaged on Sunday by a fire that broke out inside.

Officials with the Lincoln Fire Protection District said that firefighters were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Highway Road and County Road 600N at 9:13 p.m. for a report of a possible structure fire. A passerby called 911 and reported seeing flames in the home’s windows, which was confirmed when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters with the Lincoln Fire Protection District complete overhaul following a structure fire Sunday evening near Lincoln Highway Road and 600N in rural Coles County. (Photo/Lincoln Fire Protection District)

Firefighters with the Lincoln Fire Protection District roll hoses and clean up equipent following a structure fire Sunday evening near Lincoln Highway Road and 600N in rural Coles County. (Photo/Lincoln Fire Protection District)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes of arriving, limiting the flames to the kitchen and living room. Smoke damage, however, was observed throughout the entire house. A search found no people or pets inside, which the homeowner confirmed when they arrived on scene.

No firefighters were hurt and the cause remains unknown at this time. Officials also thanked the passerby who called 911, as the call enabled firefighters to respond in enough time to prevent the fire from spreading throughout the house.