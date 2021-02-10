Coles County Health Department asks for patience as more people become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Coles County Health Department said while the state has expanded Phase 1B eligibility and more people can get the vaccine, they need everyone to be patient.

Governor Pritzker announced Wednesday that eligibility was expanded to those with comorbidities and underlying conditions.

“We are still getting very limited vaccine. Therefore, just because you qualify does not mean you will get a vaccine immediately,” said Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger.

Stenger also said the vaccine they get will determine the minimum age. “Moderna vaccine is only approved for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine is for 16 and older.”

The list includes those with the following conditions:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD

Diabetes

Heart condition

Immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

Stenger stated this list does not reflect an order of priority and is subject to change with guidance.

If you have any of those conditions, you can submit a request for the vaccine to the health department. It must include: your legal name, birth date, cell phone number and email address. Officials said the health department is being overloaded with calls. They ask that you do not call them to give your information. You can send your request to COVID19@co.coles.il.us.

You may be asked to bring proof of condition with you when you get the vaccine. However, officials stated that has not yet been confirmed.

“Please remember that CCHD continues to supply vaccine to the remaining Phase 1a/1b population as well as those 65 and older. There may be as little as 100 vaccination appointments available for the expanded individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions.”