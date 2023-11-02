CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County has been rewarded a $90,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation to improve public transportation.

Officials said they are surveying people who take public transportation, and those who don’t, to see what they can improve on. They also plan on working with other transportation services like Amtrak to improve efficiency. The survey ends in December and can be filled out by people in Coles and Douglas Counties.

You can find them at coles-plan.com and douglas-plan.com.