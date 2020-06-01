Coles County announces rescheduling of Fourth of July celebration

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Municipal leaders in Mattoon and Charleston say the Coles County Fireworks have been rescheduled in accordance with guidance from Gov. JB Pritzker’s office regarding large gatherings and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event has been rescheduled from July 5th to August 29th.

You can read the full statement from Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover and Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs below.