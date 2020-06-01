Coles County announces rescheduling of Fourth of July celebration

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Municipal leaders in Mattoon and Charleston say the Coles County Fireworks have been rescheduled in accordance with guidance from Gov. JB Pritzker’s office regarding large gatherings and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event has been rescheduled from July 5th to August 29th.
You can read the full statement from Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover and Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs below.
In light of the current guidelines from the Illinois Governor’s Office regarding large gatherings and the re-opening of the State of Illinois, Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover and Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs have rescheduled the July 4th Fireworks Celebration to August 29th.
The Fireworks will be in conjunction with the Coles County Air Show previously scheduled for that day at the Coles County Memorial Airport.
“This date change is the best alternative to cancelling this important event for our community. And it gives us the opportunity to partner with the Coles County Air Show.” said Mayor Combs
As the date approaches there will be announcements about plans for following the appropriate guidelines in regards to large gatherings. The Mattoon
Tourism and Arts Department and the Charleston Tourism and Recreation Department will be developing those plans in conjunction with the Coles County Memorial Airport.
Mayor Gover added “This is a challenging time for all of us and we felt it was important to give this event the best chance to be successful. Later this year guidelines may be different. The safety of our citizens is our priority.”
For more information call the Charleston Tourism and Recreation Department at 217-345-6897 or Mattoon Tourism and Arts Department at 217-258-6286