COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A dive and rescue team got a minivan submerged in Lake Paradise in Coles County, out Saturday.

The Lincoln Fire Protection District shared on social media that the dive team was dispatched to the scene at 6:44 a.m. for a report of the incident. Officials reported the driver of the vehicle left the roadway and the vehicle entered the lake.

They said the driver was able to exit the vehicle and make it to shore prior to the dive team’s arrival on the scene.

Divers entered the water and assisted an area tow company with rigging the vehicle for removal from the lake, officials reported. They said one individual was transported to an area hospital.

No one was hurt.

The Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team was assisted by Coles-Moultrie 911 (CECOM), Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, and the Coles County Sheriff’s Office.