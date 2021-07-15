Cold vs. COVID-19: What you need to know

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Summer isn’t a time you would think of a lot of people getting sick, but doctors are seeing the common cold coming back.

OSF Dr. Andrew Zasada said he thinks it’s because we’ve been isolated for so long. He said now, with the vaccine and things opening up, people are getting out and being social again. So, other viruses like colds are spreading.

He said there is a few distinct differences between that and COVID. He also said with a cold you should never have a fever. If you do or are worried, you can always get a COVID test or visit your doctor.

He said if you are sick and need to go out he recommends you continue to wear a face mask so you don’t spread sickness to others.

He said you don’t need to worry about becoming seriously ill if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

