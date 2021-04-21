Cold temperatures impact growth for crops

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA)—The snow was the first to hit Central Illinois. Then came the freezing temperatures. Some farmers say that drop could have an impact on crops.

The manager of Warfel Farms , Lin Warfel, says they planted corn and soybeans last week. Tuesday the air outside changed quickly, but the snow helped.

“The snow is around right at freezing, so when it got below freezing the snow is actually protecting the soil, the temperature, and the seed, so that little snow is just fine to protect the seed from the cold air,” said Lin Warfel, Warfel Farms.

They need the warm sun and soil to get the plants growing normally and quickly. The amount of sunshine will determine how soon growth will pick back up.