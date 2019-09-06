Cola Wars tradition

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the high school football team walked elementary school students into class to celebrate the latest Cola Wars match-up.

The elementary school kids high fived the team on the way into the building. One senior said he remembers walking through that same line when he was a kid.

“It’s just kind of crazy thinking about it,” Wide receiver Jordan Melton said. “Just think about it – one day these kids are going to be in the shoes I’m in now. It’s just kind of nice building up that culture and giving back to the community and all that.”

Athletic director and head football coach Nick Lindsey called it a special tradition. His own son, Kendon, walked through that line Friday morning.

“It was really neat,” Lindsey said, holding Kendon as he tried to avoid the camera. “He enjoys it. Might not show it right now, but he does enjoy it, running through and just being around all the guys.”

Lindsey said he’s proud of his team for putting so much heart into this tradition.