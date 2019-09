ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Donations were up from last week in the second “Tackle Hunger” game of 2019.

The total number of meals raised this game was 18,114.

Here are the numbers for each school.

TUSCOLA: 7,780 Meals

ARCOLA: 10,334 Meals

The season total through week two is 34,533 meals.

Our goal is 150,000 meals for the season.

Next up is STM vs Monticello in the week 3 match-up.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not