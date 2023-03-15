URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is inviting community members to have a cup of coffee and conversation with Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin next week, the first event of this kind since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Marlin will be joined by other city officials for “Coffee with the Mayor” on March 22 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to a free cup of coffee at Cafeteria & Company located on the 200 block of W. Main Street in Downtown Urbana.

“It feels great to be back doing events like these again,” Mayor Marlin said. “It’s an opportunity for anyone to stop by and have a conversation with us.”

She said there is no set agenda, and the conversation is open.

This event follows similar community outreach events, including the Champaign Police Department’s “Coffee with a Cop”. They hosted their first event of 2023 on Valentine’s Day earlier this year and hosted four similar events last year.

The Decatur Police Department is also inviting community members to join their officers for coffee and conversation on April 12.