URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin will host a coffee conversation as part of Welcoming Week. The goal of the conversation is to make immigrants feel safe, welcome and valued.

Welcoming Week is a nationwide celebration of immigrants and newcomers to the United States. The U.S. Census indicates nearly 24,000 immigrants lived in Champaign County in 2016, from nearly 80 countries.

Coffee with Mayor Marlin

Wednesday, 10 am

City Council Chambers

400 South Vine Street

Other events happening Wednesday: