CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is inviting the community to its first “Coffee with a Cop” event of 2023 on Valentine’s Day.

The police department said there is no agenda or speeches. It is rather a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in the community. Officers will buy coffee for everyone who attends.

Champaign community members have come to past “Coffee with a Cop” events to say hello or discuss concerns in their neighborhood. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer said the conversation always varies, and any subject matter is welcome.

“It is our most simple and straightforward community engagement event,” said Lamberson. “It is another way the officers can be available and easily accessible with the community.”

“Coffee with a Cop” is scheduled to be held at Cafe Kopi on Tuesday from 8-10 a.m.