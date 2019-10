NATIONAL (WCIA) — Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day and officers across Central Illinois are participating.

Decatur Police will be at University Commons Common Grounds Cafe, Urbana Police will be at the Starbucks on Vine Street and Springfield Police will be at Starbucks on Stevenson Drive.

Officers say it’s a chance for them to talk with everyone in a relaxed environment and get to know the communities they serve.