Coffee shop gives tips to domestic violence service provider

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A local coffee shop is giving back to those in need.

Espresso Royale at locations on Neil, Oregon, and Villa Green will be donating all tips made today to Courage Connection.

It is an organization that provides housing and supportive services to those who are victims of domestic violence.

You can leave a tip on your card or with cash.

It is also Chai Friday at Espresso and they have items on their winter menu still available, including orange and clove, gingerbread white, peppermint bark, and spicy Mexican.