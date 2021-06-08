Coffee shop adds new location to campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One coffee spot in downtown Champaign has added a new location after struggling to stay open during the pandemic.

Cafe Kopi is now open in the Gies College of Business building. It is where Espresso Royale used to be. Some of the details are still being worked out.

“They’ve been in that space and working hard to serve the campus,” says Jim Trail, interim assistant director of vendor contracts. “This would kind of be a rebrand if we can work out the final details for it of a space that’s already in there. So, they’ll be providing new product lines and things that are more with the ‘Kopi’ brand than the ‘Espresso’ brand.”

The downtown location says they’ve received so much support from the community.



They will be open Monday through Friday – from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.