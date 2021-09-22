Cody Moore announces candidacy for Macon County sheriff

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new candidate for Macon County sheriff.

Cody Moore announced Wednesday his candidacy for the 2022 race. He will be running as a republican.

Moore retired as the Decatur Police Department’s deputy chief in 2016.

“As a longtime resident of Macon County and as someone with over 30 years’ experience working in law enforcement, I am honored to seek this opportunity to serve my community again by running for Sheriff of Macon County,” Moore said in a news release. “Macon County faces many economic and social challenges that affect public safety. With my leadership in the Sheriff’s office, I know we can come together to build a stronger, safer community.”

He said if he became sheriff, he would prioritize several areas. Those include increasing inter-agency training; improving and increasing positive interactions between the sheriff’s office and young people in the community; managing the sheriff’s office with transparency and more.