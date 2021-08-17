Coach Underwood showcases heifer at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some State Fair attendees got quite a surprise this weekend as cattle were being shown at the Livestock Center.

Illinois Head Basketball Coach Brad Underwood was in the livestock show ring. And that was no joke or stunt.

When Coach was an assistant at Western Illinois, he became friends with a local family that had an auction house that sold cattle. Underwood eventually bought into one of those heifers and had a gentlemen’s agreement that he would one day show it at the fair…that day was this past weekend.