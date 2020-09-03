Coach Smith’s son arrested for sex trafficking

TEMPE, Ariz. (WCIA) — The son of the University of Illinois’ head football coach is facing sex trafficking charges.

Mikal Smith, son of Lovie Smith, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his home in Tempe by Chandler police on a grand jury warrant. The area is near Phoenix.

Smith is facing several charges, including four counts of sex trafficking, two counts of illegal control of an enterprise, and one count each for pandering and receiving earnings of a prostitute. All are felony charges.

He’s being held on a bond of $100,000.

Smith was a former part of the coaching staff for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WCIA reached out to the University of Illinois, but they did not comment.