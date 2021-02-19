Coach killed in accident is remembered by loved ones

Tolono, Ill. (WCIA) —

Unity High School held a moment of silence before their basketball game tonight, to honor a former player and coach who was taken too soon.

28- year old Jordan Reinhart died this morning from an accident on I-74 near Farmer City.

Reinhart lost control of his pickup truck and hit a guardrail, then was hit by a semi truck.

Reinhart was a father, a husband, and a coach. He leaves behind his wife and three kids, but he also leaves behind a team of kids who looked up to him as a coach and role model.

Reinhart worked at Leroy High School as an assistant football coach.

“We could tell right away that he was pretty special. His energy and willingness to do whatever needed to be done and his work ethic were tremendous,” Leroy football coach BJ Zeleznik said.

He also left his legacy at Unity High School, and was very close with his former coach.

“I felt fortunate I was able to go by and say my goodbye yesterday,” Unity football coach Scott Hamilton said.

Some members of the community are working on putting together a candle lit vigil. A go-fund me has also been set up. You can donate on the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-jordan-ana-and-their-family?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer