Coach Carter visits Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The movie “Coach Carter” features the real life story of one man who changed a school’s basketball program by demanding integrity from his players. He took his message on the road and made a stop in Central Illinois.

Despite being portrayed on screen by one of Hollywood’s toughest actors, in real life, Coach Ken Carter said he is all about inspiring others.

“If you just have a job, you’ll just do your job. But if you have a career, it’s a totally different thing. You have a different pep in your step, you’ll do it different. A job they say J-O-B: Just Over Broke or Jumping Out of Bed. It’s like it’s a task but when you see people who have careers, they can’t wait to get to their next destination,” Carter said when talking about his message to the state contractors from around the state.

“They’ll be very motivated listening to Coach Carter,” Pamela Simon, IDOT’s Director of the Office of Business Workforce Diversity said before Carter’s speech. “After he gets through speaking, we’ll break out into workshops sessions where they can take the energy from him and put it towards learning something in the classrooms we have.”

It was not only adults receiving inspiration, IDOT invited the boys and girls basketball teams from Southeast High School to join the conversation too.

“We were asked last week to take part in this. You know all the kids, when I told them about it, they got excited, their eyes bucked open. They were like, ‘ahh, coach carter.’ So it turned out well and I’m sure there are some things they heard today they can put into their daily lives and encourage them as far as their aspirations in life,” said Lawrence Thomas, Southeast High School head basketball coach.

Carter also encouraged the contractors to get seize the opportunities that come along with the state’s capital plan by getting involved in several projects.