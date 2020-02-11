Coach Carter encourages state workers and high school students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The movie “Coach Carter” features the real-life story of a man who changed a school’s basketball program by demanding integrity from his players. Monday, he took his message on the road and made a stop in central Illinois.

Coach Ken Carter stopped by the Illinois Department of Transportation, but not to talk about driving or safety. He wanted to inspire state workers to give their all day-in and day-out.

Despite being portrayed on-screen by on of Hollywood’s toughest actors, Samuel L. Jackson, Coach Ken Carter said he is all about inspiring others in real-life. “If you have a job, you’ll just do your job. But if you have a career, it’s a totally different thing,” said Carter. “You have a different pep in your step; you’ll do it different. A job, they say J.O.B: Just Over Broke or Jumping Out of Be. It’s like it’s a task, but when you see people who have careers, they can’t wait to get to their next destination.”

Carter made a trip to Illinois Monday to share his message with contractors from around the state. “They’ll be very motivated listening to Coach Carter today,” said Pamela Simon, Director of the Office of Business Workforce Diversity.” Carter encouraged them to be a part of as many projects in the Capital Plan as they can. However, it was not just adults getting inspiration.

IDOT invited boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from Southeast High School to join the conversation too. “When I told them about it, they got excited–their eyes bugged out,” said Lawrence Thomas, Southeast High School Boys’ Head Basketball Coach. “I’m sure some things they heard today they can put into their daily lives and encourage them as far as their aspirations in life.”