Coach accused of racism towards students

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Georgetown-Ridge Farm football coach is coming under fire on Facebook.

A former coach posted about him, calling him out for being racist toward students. Now, former students are also coming forward, saying the same thing.

People in Georgetown are calling out a coach and assistant principal for racism. A former high school football coach posted on his page, describing things current coach Josh Cavanaugh would do to black students, like calling them the n-word. Cavanaugh is also the assistant principal at the junior high school.

This is not news for former player Trent Reed. Reed and his brother played for Georgetown, but only his brother was coached by Cavanaugh. “He’d call his backfield ‘the night train’ when he had black kids back there, so he’d say the white kids are blocking for ‘the night train.'” Reed also said Cavanaugh would address his mother as “the angry black woman in town.”

“He’s got a motto–Don’t ever kick to the black kid–things like that,” said former coach Jeremy Henschen. He said he got tired of it. “I went to the principal, and he said there would be an investigation over it and it came back unfounded through the superintendent and it never made it to the school board.”

Past coaches said that because of Cavanaugh’s coaching style, students have been quitting; leaving the team with barely enough players for a game. “Each year it gets worse and worse and we get less and less and it’s to the point now where we can barely hold a roster,” said Henschen.

Cavanaugh was suspended back in 2013 for two games. He later resigned, but came back several years ago.

WCIA called Cavanaugh and sent him an email. We have not heard back.

Three people reached out to WCIA anonymously, saying Cavanaugh is being wrongly accused.

Thursday night, players are meeting in a show of unity against Coach Cavanaugh.

WCIA reached out to Georgetown-Ridge Farm Superintendent Jean Neal. She said they cannot comment about this matter. However, she said they are “committed to an educational environment that serves all of their youth, regardless of race.”