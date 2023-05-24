MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Mattoon was damaged on Wednesday after a pile of clothes caught fire inside, Mattoon Fire officials said.

Officials said firefighters were dispatched to a house in the area of Champaign Avenue and 33rd Street at 4:37 a.m. for a report of a possible structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters found light smoke coming from the front door and a side window. The person living there was outside, unhurt.

Firefighters entered the home and found clothes burning inside a bathtub, which they quickly extinguished. The fire did not spread to any other part of the house, although the rest of the house did receive light smoke damage.

Mattoon Fire Department investigators were called to the scene and began looking into what caused the fire. They ultimately determined it was an accident caused by misuse of smoking materials. No one was hurt.

Mattoon Fire officials took the opportunity to remind people of the importance of having functional smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes. People in need of assistance in installing them can contact the Mattoon Fire Department at 217-235-9031.