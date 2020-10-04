Clothing drive

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)–A member of Grace and Truth Church is organizing a winter clothes drive for people in the community. Marilyn Jordan decided to put together a Winter Warm Up Program. The clothes are for students in elementary through high school. She is collecting gently used and new clothes such as coats, hats, gloves, and shoes in all sizes. Jordan says this is a way to help families that may be struggling.

Jordan says this is her first time organizing the program. She felt some families may be impacted by the pandemic and need some additional support this year. Families in need of clothes can drop by the church on October 17th. There will be a clothing pick up between 10am and 1pm.

Grace and Truth Church

1281 Eater Drive

Rantoul, IL 61866

Contact Marilyn Jordan at 217-550-9174