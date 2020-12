A rare solar spectacular display is happening during the month of December. Saturn and Jupiter, our two gas giants in the solar system, are edging closer and closer together and are set to "conjoin" together on the Winter Solstice. That occurs on December 21st.

Dubbed by astronomers and sky enthusiasts everywhere, "The Great Conjunction of 2020" will be visible everywhere. It will appear that Saturn and Jupiter will almost become one singular star in the west and southwest sky. Each night, the two planets come closer and closer together. They'll be just 0.06° apart on December 21st, almost indistinguishable to the naked eye.