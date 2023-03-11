CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced two temporary road closures scheduled to begin on Monday.

One northbound lane of Prospect Avenue, between Kirby Avenue and Devonshire Drive, will be closed in order to install fiberoptic utility. The city said northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area.

Officials said the lane will reopen on March 24, weather permitting.

Additionally, part of Green Street, between Pine Street and New Street, will be closed beginning on Monday at 7:30 a.m. This is for a tree removal project on the 700 block of W. Green Street. The city said access will be maintained to all properties during the closure.

It is scheduled to be completed at noon on the same day, weather permitting.

Officials advise everyone to use alternate routes during the closure. They thank everyone in advance for their cooperation and patience.