SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads in Springfield will be closed this week or see lane closures as construction and repairs either begin or continue from last week.

Stanford Avenue between 11th Street and Fox Bridge Road is closing on Monday while Ameren crews relocate a gas main. That stretch of Stanford is expected to be closed for four weeks and access to the street will be available to local traffic only.

Railroad track repairs on 3rd Street will also result in the closure of Washington Street starting Monday. Detour signs will be posted and Washington is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Water main relocation on Cook Street will continue after beginning last week. Westbound Cook Street between 9th and 11th Streets will remain closed, with traffic being rerouted onto Capitol Avenue. Drivers are advised to plan to take alternate routes of travel to avoid delays; if drivers do travel through the area, they are advised to slow down and be aware of crews and equipment in and near the road. This closure will remain in effect until the road is resurfaced.

Traffic on Chatham Road is still reduced to one lane between Barberry Drive and Old Jacksonville Road due to concrete patching. Lane closures are also continuing on southbound 5th Street between Broad Place and Iles Avenue and northbound 6th Street between Broad and Wellesley Avenue; both roads are reduced to three lanes each.