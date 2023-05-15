CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that there will be closures on Market and Oak Streets, beginning this week, as part of their annual paving project.

The city said the paving project on Market Street will begin Monday, May 15. The work, from Bradley Avenue to Kenyon Road, will include minor curb and sidewalk ramp replacement, patching, manhole adjustments, milling and paving, adding bike lanes, and applying new pavement markings, officials reported.

City officials said one lane in each direction will be open to through traffic on Market Street. However, they advise drivers to take alternate routes.

The work on Market Street is scheduled to be completed by May 24.

The paving project will also include a full closure on Oak Street, beginning Thursday, May 18. The closure is from Bradley Avenue to a point around 1,400 feet north of Bradley Avenue.

The city said the project will allow for work to be done between Bradley Avenue and Kenyon Road, including patching, milling, and paving. They said driveways on Oak Street can be accessed from the north.

Work on Oak Street is scheduled to be completed by May 25.

The city said they thank drivers for their cooperation and patience during this construction season. All 2023 City Engineering Division projects can be found online.