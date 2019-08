HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Four power plants across central and downstate Illinois are shutting down. The Coffeen Coal Plant is one of those. In 2016, it was declared the cleanest coal plant in the world.

The Coffeen Plant could be closed as soon as the first half of November and its 95 workers will be out of jobs. Vistra executives met with community leaders to discuss the next step for employees. Company leaders say they’re committed to helping employees find new jobs.