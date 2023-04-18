CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been two weeks since voters hit the polls for consolidated elections and today they were made official. Several races across Champaign County were close.

Four people raced for three open council position, and around 60 votes made the difference.

Incumbent Matthew Gladney and former school board member Kathy Shannon won with 27% of the votes.

Incumbent Will Kyles and former city councilman Greg Stock both have around 22% of the votes, but Stock lost by 63 votes.

Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons says only 14% of 136,000 registered voters participated in the election. He said the close races prove why people need to vote.

“That is atrocious, okay,” Ammons said. “I just want to be very honest with you about it from my perspective, the importance of voting and to have that many people able to vote and to have such a small percentage of people who actually participate I believe that’s an indictment of the entire country in the state of Illinois and our county.”

He said another close race was the Rantoul Board of Trustees for District 6. Terry Workman won by 14 votes over his opponent Mark Wilkerson.