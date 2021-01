SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are searching for a man they say used a cloned credit card to buy hundreds of dollars in gift cards.

The man was caught on surveillance at the County Market at 1903 W. Monroe on December 3. Police said he bought over $900 in gift cards.

If you have any information on this man, you’re asked to call SPD at 788-8325 or Crimestoppers at 788-8427. You can also submit a tip online through Crimestoppers.