Clipped for cancer

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA)– A Teutopolis High School sophomore is battling cancer. Her neighbors stepped up to show her she won’t have to fight it alone. There was a special auction at the Orchard Inn. “It’s just about giving back to somebody else who just needs some help,” said Dawn Cameron of Effingham.

People went to great lengths to raise thousands of dollars, all to help 16 year old Elizabeth Weidner. “A fighter, my goodness. She’s not going to lie down and not do anything,” said Wanda Olson of Effingham. Weidner is a sophomore at Teutopolis High School. Four years ago, Weidner was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, and last week she found out she would have to start chemotheraphy to treat new cancer spots on her spine. “Her family and her have such a hard struggle going on right now with her recent treatments that I needed to do something right now to raise money for her and her family for medical expenses,” said Tracey Greuel of Effingham.

They’re auctioning their hair. “People think that your hair defines you, and I really don’t think it does,” said Dawn Cameron of Effingham. “I’d give every inch that I have just to be able to help,” said Tristan Myers of Teutopolis. Wanda Olson knows what it’s like to fight cancer. She was diagnosed 2 years ago, and recently went into remission. She didn’t hesitate to help. “I said heck yeah. It’s only hair. I’ve lost it before. It will come back,” said Olson. “I want her to know that we’re here to fight with her and that we’re here to support her and her family,” said Greuel.

When Weidner sees their shaved heads, they want her to know she’s not alone. “It’s going to give her strength. I’m sure it will,” said Olson. She’s got an entire community rooting for her.