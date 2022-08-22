CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is desperate for answers after their loved one left home and never returned Sunday night.

Clinton Police said they are looking for 32-year-old Juana Arellano, and on Monday, dozens gathered to help look for her.

Her last confirmed sighting was at her home in Clinton around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Arellano’s family said she planned to get a drink at Snappers Bar and Grill less than a mile from her home. She made contact with her husband Leo Naxi around 10:40 and told him she was on her way home to out their kids to sleep.

But she never made it home. She didn’t even make it to the bar.

Snappers’ owner said the bartender on duty at the time never saw her and that if she was there, the cameras would have caught it. Naxi and Clinton Police looked through the footage and did not see her.

Photo courtesy of the Clinton Police Department

Naxi said he called police around 1:30 a.m. on Monday after his wife never returned home. Police said surveillance video from Clinton Elementary School may have captured her.

“Around 11:12 pm, there was a female matching her description running. It looked like they were walking pretty quick first, and then turned around, looked and then took off running like they were afraid of something or something was chasing her,” said Naxi’s sister Amanda. “We then looked at the cameras from the junior high across the street and we could see her a little bit ways down the street in front of the school and then we lost her from there.”

Amanda said they haven’t received an update yet. She said that this entire situation is out of character for Arellano and Amanda is scared for that reason.

The family is now asking anyone with Ring doorbells to security cameras to look at their video and see if anyone matching Arellano’s description was captured on camera. Anyone who has information or video should call Clinton Police.

“Just do what you can to bring her home,” Amanda said. “If you see her, let us know. We just want to know that she’s okay. That’s it, nothing else matters right now; just know that she is okay.”