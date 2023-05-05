CLINTON, Ill., (WCIA) — Congratulations are in order for one school official in Clinton. Curt Nettles, the superintendent, is being recognized for his dedication to students.

Doing an excellent job is what colleagues in the Abe Lincoln Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA) said earned him the 2023 Superintendent of Distinction Award.

Nettles said there are 21 different regions in the state and each one chooses a stand-out superintendent to honor. He’s been with the Clinton School District for eight years and said the goal is to always do the best he can for students, families and the community.

Nettles feels the best part of his job is seeing the hard work pay off when helping others and creating educational programs.

“Creating a CEO class for students, just being able to work with great staff and build capacity in leaders,” he said are some of the programs that stand out. “To help put in good programs and professional development for teachers so that they do the very best for kids.”

Another one of those things is called “extra innings.” It’s called that because he loves baseball, but the program doesn’t necessarily have to do with sports. Nettles makes short videos with students across the district to show them off, highlight their accomplishments and share that with the community.

When asked what keeps him motivated to keep going and make a difference, he said he lives by three values. Those are faith, family and integrity.

Nettles also added that he wouldn’t be here without other school administrators from across the Central Illinois area.