CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Clinton High School are competing in an interesting baking challenge.

Different teams are making desserts to serve at Clinton Country Club’s holiday party, and a winner will be crowned. Teacher Gayle Bowman helped organize this final project that the country club sponsored.

All the teams will send their dishes to the holiday party. Three club members will judge. One of them, Kristina Valentine, hopes this experience opens a door for the students.

“They get to see what they get to bring to this, and they make that personal connection to it. And then they’re going to see whether or not they like to do that for other people,” Valentine said.

Junior Luz Hernandez and her group are making red velvet cupcakes with strawberry Santa hats. She said the month-long planning process behind this project is helping her class develop some pretty sweet skills, proving that in the kitchen, they aren’t just whipping up desserts — but a recipe for success.

“We had to come together as a team to present all our ideas and narrow them down, but also politely find a way to tell each other that we didn’t think that we’d have enough time to do our ideas,” Hernandez said. “So, it was a lot of teamwork and communication, and I’m really glad we could work on those skills here.”

The winner of the challenge will receive their own tasty award: a pizza party bought by the country club.