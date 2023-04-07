CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois resident has won it big with a $25 lottery ticket.

Illinois Lottery officials confirmed in a news release Thursday that Big D Food & Liquor in Clinton has sold a Diamond Crossword 10X instant ticket that won $1 million.

Store owner Francis Jackson said the new millionaire is one of his regulars. He said this isn’t the first time his store lucked out.

“We had a $4 million winner many years ago,” he said. “We’ve also had a $300,000 winner and several $100,000 winners.”

Big D’s gets a 1% commission for selling a winning ticket. Jackson said he is putting the money towards a store project.

More than 18 million instant-win tickets have been sold across the state this year.