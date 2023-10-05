CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton School District aims to improve accessibility for its students after a family spoke out about their child being unable to use the elementary school playground.

The family went to a board meeting and shared their concerns about playground accessibility for their disabled Clinton Elementary School student. Now, the district wants to help.

There’s a nearly $365,000 proposal in front of the board. Clinton Elementary School would coat their playground with rubberized surfaces. This will help students with limited mobility play more freely.

Superintendent Curt Nettles said this would open the playground for everybody.

“All kids can access everything. It would be a consistent footing and it would look really nice,” he said.

Right now, the board is still looking at the plan. Another consideration is the $10,000 it would cost to maintain the surface every two years. If approved, construction would likely begin this summer.