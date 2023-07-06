CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Police Department took to social media on Thursday to inform the community of an attempted scam that took place in the community.

Officials said that a Clinton citizen received a phone call that had the department’s non-emergency number listed in the caller ID. However, the person on the other end of the phone had a strong foreign accent and told the call recipient that they were wanted on serious fraud charges.

The caller warned that officers would come to arrest the citizen if they hung up, but the citizen did just that and then contacted Clinton Police.

Officials said that while the department may need to call citizens from time to time, it will never be to threaten arrest or demand money. Anyone who has doubts about a call they receive are advised to hang up immediately and then initiate their own call to law enforcement.